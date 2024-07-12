WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Millions of dollars in government money for Transit Windsor

    A Transit Windsor bus is seen in Windsor, Ont. on April 29, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) A Transit Windsor bus is seen in Windsor, Ont. on April 29, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Major upgrades are on the horizon for Transit Windsor after the announcement of a $45.5-million investment from the federal and provincial governments.

    The province is handing out $35 million while the federal government will top up with the other $10.5 million.

    The money will be used to help modernize Transit Windsor and help fund 10 projects, including improved bus stops, terminals, new technology and garage updates.

    Transit Windsor is looking to add 46 new buses, some of which will be electrical.

