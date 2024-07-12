Millions of dollars in government money for Transit Windsor
Major upgrades are on the horizon for Transit Windsor after the announcement of a $45.5-million investment from the federal and provincial governments.
The province is handing out $35 million while the federal government will top up with the other $10.5 million.
The money will be used to help modernize Transit Windsor and help fund 10 projects, including improved bus stops, terminals, new technology and garage updates.
Transit Windsor is looking to add 46 new buses, some of which will be electrical.
'It's scary': 3 Ontario men lose $373,000 to crypto investment fraud
Three men across Ontario are speaking out after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cryptocurrency investment scam, including one man in Brampton who lost $226,000.
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
These Picassos prompted a gender war at an Australian gallery. Now the curator says she painted them
They were billed as artworks by Pablo Picasso, paintings so valuable that an Australian art museum’s decision to display them in an exhibition restricted to women visitors provoked a gender discrimination lawsuit. The paintings again prompted international headlines when the gallery re-hung them in a women’s restroom to sidestep a legal ruling that said men could not be barred from viewing them.
No drinking water at McGill University Hospital Centre after major aqueduct failure
The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities at the Glen site after a major aqueduct failure.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.
Is there a solution to the rising cost of infant formula in Canada?
An Ontario mother says the increasing cost of baby formula for her seven month old is stressful. Since Samantha Krobel's child was born in November 2023, she says the cost of formula has gone up roughly $12.
Community evacuated in northern Alberta as wildfire creeps closer to highway
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
Princess Anne returns to royal duties after concussion
Princess Anne returned to official engagements on Friday, less than three weeks after she needed hospital treatment for concussion sustained from a head injury believed to have been caused by a horse.
Kitchener
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
Speed limit increases on sections of Hwy 403 starting Friday
Drivers will legally be allowed to travel a little faster on some stretches of Hwy 403 starting on Friday.
London
NTP investigating 'possible weak tornadoes' over London
Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County.
Forcible confinement charge after downtown London incident
Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman approached her parked vehicle in the area of Kent Street and Talbot Street and saw a man she didn't know leaning up against it.
Crews continue to tackle blaze at 'stubborn' hay barn
Fire crews responded Thursday night to a barn fire for a defensive attack with mutual aid from Central Elgin and Thames Centre.
Barrie
$100,000 in damages sustained at former Markdale hospital
Closed hospital sustains extensive damage after break-in.
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
Gunshot-wounded patient arrives at RVH
RVH called police after man arrives with a gunshot wound.
Northern Ontario
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
Cage ‘unavailable’ at Vale mine Wednesday, workers not brought to surface until Thursday
A cage used to transport workers at Vale’s Creighton Mine “was unavailable” Wednesday afternoon, meaning workers had to spend the night underground.
Sault Ste. Marie
Feds provide money for Sault housing projects
Three housing projects in the Sault Ste. Marie area received funding from the federal government Thursday.
Foundation revealed as buyer of Sault YMCA building
The mystery buyer of the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA has been revealed. The Dr. Lou and Mae Lukenda Foundation was behind the $2 million purchase, confirmed by Tim Lukenda.
Residential school warriors journey across the Manitoulin Swing Bridge
Traffic stopped for a short time on the iconic Manitoulin Island swing bridge Thursday morning for an event honouring residential school warriors.
Ottawa
Speed limit increases to 110 km/h on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across Ontario.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Costco to increase membership fees this fall
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
Toronto
'Just beginning:' Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor
One year into taking office as Toronto's 66th mayor, Olivia Chow's daily itineraries tell the tale of stopping by nearly every festival in the city.
Video shows individuals running for safety after daytime shooting in downtown Hamilton
Hamilton police have released video footage showing a number of individuals running to safety after gunfire erupted in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
Winnipeg
'We have to respond with compassion': Safety top of mind for downtown Winnipeg employees
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
'Justice was served today': Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki convicted on four counts of first-degree murder
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
'We want justice for our daughter': Family of Jordyn Reimer disappointed by province not ordering independent review
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver is frustrated after they tried to have another person charged for giving the truck keys back to the driver.
Edmonton
Josh Classen's forecast: Some weekend showers and a brief break from the heat
The cooling trend continues in Edmonton and right across central and northern Alberta.
Extreme heat prompts calls for a 'maximum temperature bylaw' forcing landlords to cool rentals
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
Calgary
Fire crews battle blaze at Calgary scrap yard for hours
Calgary firefighters handled a huge challenge when a blaze broke out at a metal recycling yard Thursday night.
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
355 pounds of stolen wire recovered by Alberta RCMP
Alberta police say two men are facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of cut cable and copper wire that was found in a trailer in Innisfail this week.
Regina
Big questions, tiny particles: Sask. researcher receives Vanier scholarship for work in physics
A researcher based in Regina has received a prestigious scholarship to aid her work in unravelling mysteries at the subatomic level.
FNUniv annual feast honours children of residential schools
The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) held their fourth annual feast and pipe ceremony on Thursday in honour of the children who did not return from residential schools.
Traffic stop in Chamberlain, Sask. sees 75 tickets issued on first day
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
Vancouver
B.C.'s campfire ban begins Friday amid heightened wildfire risk
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.
'Mechanical difficulty' leads to cancelled ferry sailings
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
Surrey RCMP seize cars, cash, drugs and guns in major trafficking investigation
Nearly a year after the start of a major drug trafficking investigation and almost six months after executing search warrants across four different properties, Surrey RCMP made their findings public Thursday.
Vancouver Island
Experts encourage proper UV protection as B.C. sees first extended stretch of summer sun
After a long winter and a soggy spring, experts are encouraging British Columbians to take precautions as the province sees its first stretch of extended summer sunshine.
Atlantic
Heavy rain, flash flooding closes several roads and highways across Nova Scotia
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Fredericton Pride festival cancelled, organizers cite harassment, safety concerns
Organizers of the annual Pride festival in Fredericton say they've cancelled this year's edition because its board members are facing intense harassment.
N.S. spent $1.2. million on controversial wine subsidy program from January to March
After months of silence, the Nova Scotia government finally revealed the total figure spent on a wine subsidy program that caused many of the province's winemakers to feel sour.
N.L.
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to bring standards, oversight to for-profit shelters
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.