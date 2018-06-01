

The future of policing duties in Amherstburg will be the focus of an upcoming meeting.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission has scheduled public meetings and submissions at The Libro Centre from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday June 26.

The meeting is part of the application for Windsor police to take over Amerstburg's police services in the new year.

It's estimated the 20-year contract could save the town as much as $16-million.

However the commission must determine the proposal will ensure adequate and effective policing services.

Anyone who wants to make a presentation at that meeting can email OCPCRegistrar@ontario.ca.

It must be submitted by June 15.