

Windsor , CTV Windsor





It was a small community event in South Walkerville with the goal of tearing down cultural barriers for those unfamiliar with Islam.

The 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbour' gathering offered free books on the religion and a short documentary to offer insight into the community.

The event was held at the under-construction Bait ul Ehsaan Mosque.

The chance to open the local Ahmadiyya Muslim community's doors and share a bit of their religion is seen as an important way of bridging the cultural divide.

Tariq Haider says this kind of community outreach is important, “I moved to this city about four years ago and since I moved here I've seen our community almost grow to double.”

Tim Sellan came out for the gathering and agrees, “We really need to build more common understanding of people's from an Islamic background because there's a lot of misinformation. The people from this group are very community orientated, very peaceful orientated.”

The former St. Andrew's Catholic Elementary school building is being converted into the community's mosque.