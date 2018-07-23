

Volunteers from the Muslim community in Windsor gathered to package items for families in need during the 13th annual ‘Share the Spirit of Ramadan’ food drive.

Organizer Sousan Khaled helped assemble each bag at the Real Canadian Superstore on Walker Rd. on Monday.

Khaled tells CTV News it was a record breaking year for the food drive.

A more than 1,400 bags will be distributed to 17 local organizations including Hiatus House, the Children's Aid Society and the Salvation Army.

Each bag includes 14 food and toiletry items like pasta, sauce, tuna, toothpaste and a bar of soap.

The items were donated from members of the community who dropped them off at Devonshire mall last month.

More than 14,000 bags have been donated over the last 13 food drives.