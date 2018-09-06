

CTV Windsor





A Windsor student is set to break barriers as a new member of the St. Clair College women's basketball team.

Noor Bazzi is not the first Muslim athlete to play sports at St. Clair but she is the first to wear a hijab.

“I’m blessed to have this opportunity to show who I am and to represent my culture and religion to this community,” says Bazzi, a three-time all-city player from Massey Secondary School.

Bazzi, 18, says her teammates do not look at her differently for wearing a hijab, a head covering worn in public by some Muslim women.

“She’s a human being, she's the same as us,” says teammate Jana Kucera. “She's just wearing the hijab. It doesn't make her any different. She's an athlete and we're not going to treat her any differently.”

Bazzi averaged 15 points per game as a senior last year at Massey and when the Saints' season opens on October 20, she'll be more than just a scorer.

"Definitely younger basketball players can look up to her and be like, 'Oh, maybe in a couple of years that's what I want to do,' so that's great," says Kucera.

“The opportunity to be a role model for young girls in the community is just amazing. It's phenomenal and I can't wait,” adds Bazzi.

Bazzi says her family wants her to wear the Saints' uniform with pride.

"They want me to be who I am and represent our community, play as hard as I can, make a name for myself and get this team on the podium," says Bazzi

Saints head coach Andy Kiss says Bazzi has the potential to push for a starting position.