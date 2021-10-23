Masse sworn in for 44th Parliament
Windsor West MP Brian Massee is sworn in for the 44th session of Parliament, Oct. 22, 2021. (Source: Brian Masse)
Brian Masse has been sworn in for his seventh term as Member of Parliament for Windsor West.
“I am truly honoured to have been re-elected by the residents of Windsor West to be their Member of Parliament. I will continue to bring forth their concerns to the table in Ottawa,” said Masse.
Masse says he is committed to continue working towards lower gas prices, right-to-repair legislation, creating a national auto policy, establishing the Ojibway National Urban Park and $10 childcare.
The 44th session of Parliament gets underway Nov. 22.