Marine emergency investigated at Ambassador Bridge

The Ambassador Bridge in Windsor is shown in this file photo. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The Ambassador Bridge in Windsor is shown in this file photo. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver