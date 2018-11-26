

CTV Windsor





Marijuana will be legal in Michigan in December.

The state board of canvassaers has unanimously certified the Nov. 6 election results Monday afternoon, ending a four-year effort for marijuana legalization.

Marijuana will be legal in the state on Dec. 6, 2018.

Residents 21 years of age and older will be allowed to buy, possess and use up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

They will also be able to grow up to 12 plants per household for personal use.

However, cannabis won't be commercially available for sale until the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs comes up with the rules and regulations that will govern the adult recreational use market and begins licensing businesses.

That won't happen until the end of 2019.

It is also illegal to carry cannabis when crossing the Canada and U.S. border.