WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit lists locations open to the public where a positive case of COVID-19 worked/visited/attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure, and the health unit is not able to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit says anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate immediately, take the online Self-Assessment, go to an assessment centre for testing and contact their healthcare provider.

CTVNewsWindsor.ca staff has created a map with the current possible exposure locations: