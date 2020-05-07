WINDSOR, ONT. -- Provincial police are asking for the public's help finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after breaching his statutory release.

Police say the offender is known to frequent the Windsor and Guelph areas.

Nick Dishman is described as a Caucasian male, 32, 5'6”, 141lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right forearm, upper back, and left rib cage.

He is serving a near three-year sentence for break and enters, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, and theft.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.