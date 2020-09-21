WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a truck rollover in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say on Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on A.D. Shadd Road, south of Eleventh Line.

Officers say preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of his truck, left the roadway, rolled several times and came to rest in a nearby ditch.

The driver, a 20-year-old Raleigh Township man, was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to Windsor with serious injuries.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.