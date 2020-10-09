WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Lauzon Road.

Patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a report of a person who had been shot on Friday around 3:30 a.m.

Officers say they arrived in the area and located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was canvassed for witnesses and evidence. No firearm has been located.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crime Branch is actively investigating and is seeking any information in relation to the shooting. They are also requesting anyone in the area with video surveillance to review the footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.