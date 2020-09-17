WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a man was assaulted with a blunt object to his face after a verbal argument with another man turned violent.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Highland Avenue for a report of a possible stabbing on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

Numerous officers went to the area and quickly found a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries to the facial area.

Police say they determined that the man had not been stabbed, but had been assaulted with a blunt object by an adult male.

The area was contained and an investigation was launched.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

Roadways were later opened to the public.

Police say through investigation they believe that the suspect and the victim were known to one another and were in a verbal argument when the incident turned violent.

Detectives from the Major Crime Branch have identified the suspect and the matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.