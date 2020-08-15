WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police seized several handguns from a Wallaceburg home Friday that were not registered to the resident.

Police say they received information that a firearm was being stored “unlawfully” in a residence in Wallaceburg.

Friday morning police obtained a warrant to enter the home where they located several handguns that were not registered to the resident. The firearms have been seized by police.

A 58-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested for illegal storage of a firearm at an unauthorized place and failing to report a lost restricted firearm.

The man has been released from custody pending a future court date.