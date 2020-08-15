Advertisement
Man facing charges after police seize handguns from Wallaceburg residence
Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 2:30PM EDT
File Photo
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police seized several handguns from a Wallaceburg home Friday that were not registered to the resident.
Police say they received information that a firearm was being stored “unlawfully” in a residence in Wallaceburg.
Friday morning police obtained a warrant to enter the home where they located several handguns that were not registered to the resident. The firearms have been seized by police.
A 58-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested for illegal storage of a firearm at an unauthorized place and failing to report a lost restricted firearm.
The man has been released from custody pending a future court date.