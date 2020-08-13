MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A search of a residnce on park Street in Chatham on Wednesday night led to the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons and the arrest of two people.

Chatham-Kent police say about $105,000 in suspected drugs, as well as digital scales, cash, price lists and packaging material were seized.

In addition, a loaded handgun and sawed-off shotgun were also seized.

An 18-year-old Chatham was arrested at the scene following a brief struggle. He has been charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

possession of a controlled substance (hydromorphone)

unauthorized possession of a weapon

possession of a restricted firearm (with ammunition)

two counts of careless storage of a firearm

resist peace officer

seven counts of fail to comply with release order

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 45-year-old Chatham woman was also arrested and charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

unauthorized possession of a weapon

possession of a restricted firearm (with ammunition)

two counts of careless storage of a firearm

She was released pending a future court date in September.