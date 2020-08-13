Advertisement
Cash, weapons and over $100K in drugs seized: Chatham-Kent police
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:16PM EDT
Drugs, weapons and cash seized on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 are seen in this image released by the Chatham-Kent Police Service.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A search of a residnce on park Street in Chatham on Wednesday night led to the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons and the arrest of two people.
Chatham-Kent police say about $105,000 in suspected drugs, as well as digital scales, cash, price lists and packaging material were seized.
In addition, a loaded handgun and sawed-off shotgun were also seized.
An 18-year-old Chatham was arrested at the scene following a brief struggle. He has been charged with:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)
- possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- possession of a controlled substance (hydromorphone)
- unauthorized possession of a weapon
- possession of a restricted firearm (with ammunition)
- two counts of careless storage of a firearm
- resist peace officer
- seven counts of fail to comply with release order
He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
A 45-year-old Chatham woman was also arrested and charged with:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)
- possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- unauthorized possession of a weapon
- possession of a restricted firearm (with ammunition)
- two counts of careless storage of a firearm
She was released pending a future court date in September.