WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man who allegedly stole several thousand dollars’ worth of iPhones and iPads from two Walmart stores is wanted by police.

Essex County OPP and Chatham-Kent police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect.

On July 3 a male suspect attended the Walmart store in Chatham and proceeded to steal several thousand dollars in iPhones. A few days later, the same suspect allegedly stole several thousand dollars of iPads on July 7 at the Walmart in Leamington.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect is described as a white male, shorter height with medium build, darker hair that is shaved on the sides, while longer in length and slicked back on top. He has tattoos on both forearms and possibly his neck.

The OPP is asking anyone that recognizes the individual or has information regarding these crime, contact the Leamington OPP Detachment Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.