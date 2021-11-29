Man faces charges after robbery at Wallaceburg business

Windsor, Ont. -

A 34-year-old Walpole Island man has been charged after allegedly demanding money from a business in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a robbery at a business on Dufferin Avenue on Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man entered the business and demanded money from the employee, while keeping his hands in his coat pockets, suggesting that he was armed with a weapon.

Police say the employee complied with his demands and the man fled on a bicycle, with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers flooded the area with a description of the man and bicycle.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers found the bicycle and the man inside a home on Elgin Street.

The man was arrested and charged with robbery. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.