

CTV Windsor





OPP are looking into a man's death in Leamington following a fight.

Police say the incident took place between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of Talbot Street East.

A 54-year-old Leamington man had to be taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man involved in the fight was arrested and remains in custody.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the altercation.

Witnesses are asked to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.