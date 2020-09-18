WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after police say he hit two bikes and an ATV.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in Wallaceburg night, shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Through investigation, police learned that the man was driving a car in the area of Reaume Avenue when he drove over the parking lot curb onto the yard of two people, standing in front of their unit.

Police say they moved out of the way, resulting in the man hitting two bicycles and an ATV, causing about $500 damage. Officers say the man drove off the grass and fled the scene.

The people recognized the driver and called police.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, police found the man at a local convenience store in Wallaceburg and he was arrested.

The 21-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts failing to comply with his probation order as he is currently bound by conditions not to operate a vehicle.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.