Man arrested for stolen LaSalle vehicle found in Chatham

A wanted man has turned himself in to police related to a LaSalle vehicle theft in 2017.

In June 2023, Chatham-Kent police began investigating an abandoned vehicle that had been stored in a garage on Coatsworth Avenue in Chatham.

Through investigation, officers identified the man who had parked the vehicle at the location and confirmed it had been reported stolen to Lasalle Police on Sept. 3, 2017. When the man could not be located a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On July 22 at 11:36 a.m., the man attended Chatham-Kent Police headquarters and turned himself in to the police. The man was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000. He was held pending a bail hearing.

As a result, he was released by the court with conditions and a future court date of August 16.