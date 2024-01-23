Man arrested for 'disturbance' at Tim Hortons: CKPS
A 32-year-old Chatham-Kent man is facing charges after police say he was interfering with business operations.
Police responded to Tim Horton’s on Third Street in Chatham for a disturbance at 6:44 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers arrived and located the man.
The man was arrested on Jan. 21, for a similar occurrence on Queen Street in Chatham.
The man was arrested and charged with mischief. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.
He is currently facing the following charges: uttering threats, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and two counts of mischief.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police, coroners will fly to site of B.C. helicopter crash that left 3 dead, 4 in critical condition
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to total annihilation
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
Number of Canadians with dementia to grow 187% by 2050: study
A new study finds that more services and supports should be tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities, predicting that the number of people living with dementia in Canada will rise 187 per cent by 2050.
Trump seeks control of the primary in New Hampshire against Nikki Haley
Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory Tuesday in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two Republican primary races that would make a November rematch with President Joe Biden look more likely than ever.
Feds to launch Canada-U.S. engagement strategy as presidential election looms
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will launch a renewed effort to promote Canada's interests in the United States as the spectre of another Trump presidency looms.
Japanese carmaker that faked safety tests sees long wait to reopen factories
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
Doctors caution holding in sneezes after man blows a hole in his windpipe: case study
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
Filmmakers want help finding 'The Human Fly' who could be in Fergus, Ont.
A worldwide search is underway for a mysterious Canadian stuntman who seemingly disappeared from the limelight decades ago, and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.
21 Israeli troops are killed in the deadliest attack on the military since the Gaza offensive began
Twenty-one soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip in the deadliest attack on Israel's forces since the Oct. 7 Hamas raid that triggered the war, the military said Tuesday, a major setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Up to 10 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Tuesday
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities.
-
Filmmakers want help finding 'The Human Fly' who could be in Fergus, Ont.
A worldwide search is underway for a mysterious Canadian stuntman who seemingly disappeared from the limelight decades ago, and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.
-
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
London
-
Home invasion investigation ongoing in Sarnia
Around 5:50 a.m., police were called to a motel room at 1626 London Line, that was reportedly entered by force and occupants held against their will.
-
Sentencing hearing resumes for Veltman, guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
-
Buses cancelled, winter weather travel advisory in effect
A freezing rain warning and winter weather travel advisory are both in effect for London and surrounding counties with locally heavy snowfall and reduced visibility forecast for Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Bolton woman charged with speeding over 2x limit in Bradford
A woman from Bolton will have to find another mode of transportation after police issued her a month-long driver's licence suspension for stunt driving in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW Portion of Highway 400 closed for OPP investigation
The southbound lanes of Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury are closed for a police investigation.
-
Driver accused of being impaired after collision with transport truck on Hwy 400
A 30-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving following a collision with a transport truck along Highway 400 in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
This northeastern Ontario fishing spot made Top 10 in Canada
Out of all the amazing spots across Canada, two from Ontario made the 2024 Top 10 list for fishing destinations in Canada – including one right here in the northeast.
-
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
-
OPP stop northern Ont. driver twice for speeding within an hour -- the second time for stunt driving
The second time definitely wasn’t the charm for a driver in West Nipissing caught speeding twice on the same day late last week.
Ottawa
-
Here's how many vehicles were stolen in Ottawa in 2023
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says car thefts is still an issue in the capital, after more than 1,800 vehicles were stolen last year.
-
Some Ottawa favourites offering snacks for travellers at Ottawa International Airport
Pack your bags and leave room for a familiar La Bottega sandwich the next time you fly out of the Ottawa International Airport.
-
Stittsville contractor, 30, charged with fraud after taking money, not finishing construction job
A 30-year-old Stittsville contractor is facing charges related to fraud after accusations of not completing construction project, The Ontario Provincial Police says.
Toronto
-
JUST IN
JUST IN Toronto high school briefly placed under lockdown for second day in a row amid reports of armed individual in area
A Toronto high school has been placed under a lockdown order for the second day in a row amid reports that an armed individual was seen nearby.
-
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
-
NBA suspends Brampton's Tristan Thompson 25 games on doping violation
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 outbreaks in CHSLDs lead to class action lawsuit
A judge has authorized a class action lawsuit against the Quebec government on behalf of all CHSLDs residents that experienced major COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic’s first year.
-
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
-
Quebec's home support system is 'fragile,' says commissioner
The homecare situation in Quebec is 'worrisome' and 'fragile,' stresses a report by Health and Welfare Commissioner Joanne Castonguay.
Atlantic
-
Large fire destroys multiple businesses, apartments in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B.
A large fire has destroyed a building that housed several businesses and apartment units in New Brunswick’s Kent County.
-
Vehicle crashes in rural areas cause majority of pediatric traumas, deaths in N.S.: study
The majority of pediatric traumas in Nova Scotia are caused by vehicle collisions in rural areas, according to a new study from Dalhousie University, the IWK, and Trauma Nova Scotia.
-
ECMA nominations announced, The East Pointers lead the pack with seven
The East Coast Music Association announced the nominees for the 36th annual East Coast Music Awards Tuesday, with folk/pop group The East Pointers leading the pack with seven nominations.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man stabbed over diapers in The Pas
The survivor of a deadly random attack in The Pas said he was stabbed over a box of diapers – a violent encounter that he said shows the need for more support in his community.
-
Police helicopter needed to track stolen truck in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service’s helicopter was needed to help track down a stolen vehicle spotted in Winnipeg early Monday morning.
-
Winnipeg to look at updating living wage for city workers
Living wages and essential worker regulations are up for debate at Winnipeg City Hall on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to discuss residential tax rebate
Calgary city council is taking a look at providing some relief for homeowners who are facing a big jump on their tax bills this year.
-
Primary care in 'critical condition,' Alberta doctors group head says, citing survey
The president of the Alberta Medical Association says a recent survey of family doctors suggests primary care in the province is in critical condition.
-
'Huge blessing': Calgary man wins $1 million on Lotto 6-49
A Calgary man who won $1 million on a Lotto 6-49 ticket says the windfall will take him and his wife a step closer to retirement.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Edmonton city hall evacuated due to 'weapons complaint': police
Edmonton city hall has been evacuated after loud bangs were heard Tuesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING wîhkwêntôwin: Oliver Community League gifted Cree name for neighbourhood
In a move to shed the 'harmful legacy' of its namesake Frank Oliver, a central Edmonton community has chosen a Cree name to replace his'.
-
Primary care in 'critical condition,' Alberta doctors group head says, citing survey
The president of the Alberta Medical Association says a recent survey of family doctors suggests primary care in the province is in critical condition.
Vancouver
-
Police, coroners will fly to site of B.C. helicopter crash that left 3 dead, 4 in critical condition
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
-
'Everybody is very angry': Day 2 of the Metro Vancouver transit strike
A transit strike impacting as many as 300,000 commuters in Metro Vancouver has entered its second day.
-
Union to plan further 'escalation' after Metro Vancouver transit service resumes Wednesday
The union representing 180 transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver says it will plan further ‘escalation’ when its 48-hour work stoppage ends early Wednesday.