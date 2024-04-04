WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man arrested after break-in on Tecumseh Road

    Windsor police have arrested a 50-year-old man after a break-in at a west end business.

    Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a commercial alarm in the 700 block of Tecumseh Road West.

    When officers arrived, they say they saw the suspect inside of the business stealing several items. We he saw police, the suspect dropped the stolen items and fled out the back doors.

    After a brief search, officers say they found the suspect hiding under a stack of wood and arrested him without incident.

    Following the arrest, officers identified about $3,500 in property damage caused by the suspect.

    The man has been charged with break and enter.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

