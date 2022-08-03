Man allegedly points gun, strikes roommate during argument

A spat between roommates has resulted in charges for a 28-year-old man who allegedly struck his roommate in the face with a firearm during an argument.

Windsor police responded to the area of Glengarry Avenue and University Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a person with a gun.

Police arrived to find a man had suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the face. He was treated for his injury at a nearby hospital.

Police say the two men are roommates. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after a verbal altercation. The suspect then hit the victim in the face with the firearm before taking off.

Police say a woman who was with the suspect threatened the victim and his girlfriend before fleeing the scene.

Both the man and woman were arrested a short time later without incident. Police say the man was also found to be in possession of “a quantity of illicit drugs” and was charged.

The firearm believed to be used in the incident was not found.

The accused is now facing the following charges:

Point a Firearm

Possesses Weapon For Committing an Offence

Assault with a Weapon

Possess Firearm While Prohibited x2

Breach of Probation

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Possession of a Controlled Substance

A 33-year-old woman has also been charged with two counts of uttering threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com