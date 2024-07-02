Major road closed following four-vehicle collision

Walker Road is closed in both directions after a collision between South Talbot Road and County Road 8 in Essex.

The incident took place around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, involving two mini vans, an SUV, and a dump truck.

One person has been taken to the Windsor Regional Hospital – Ouellette Campus, but their condition is unknown.

Four others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Damaged vehicles following collision on Walker Road on July 2, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News)