Magician Lance Burton hits Caesars Windsor stage with show 'completely different' than Vegas

Master magician Lance Burton says he’s set to take the Caesars Windsor stage with a show “completely different” than his Las Vegas performances.

Burton will perform an all ages show on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.

“Well, the show that I'm taking on the road is completely different from the one I did in Las Vegas for 30 years,” Burton tells CTV News. “It's me and a bunch of my friends. And I'm including some sleight of hand magic and big illusions, a lot of audience participation and great guest stars.”

Burton says he likes to get to know the crowd.

“Now my favorite part of the show is the meet and greets after the show,” says Burton. “Because after the show's over, we go out in the lobby, and we sit there for an hour and meet people and sign autographs and take photos. And I'm hearing some amazing stories from people.”

This will be Burton’s first time at Caesars Windsor.

“I've never been to Windsor and I'm very excited to go there. The last time I performed in Canada was January of 1982. And as I remember it was 40 below zero,” said Burton.

Burton burst onto the national stage in 1981 by making his first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, performing a 12-minute routine. Since then, Burton has racked up appearances on David Letterman, Jay Leno, Craig Ferguson, and The View and has performed for President Ronald Reagan and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1991, Burton opened his own show Lance Burton World Champion Magician at the Hacienda Hotel in Vegas, which ran for five years. Lance Burton Master Magician opened at the Monte Carlo Hotel in the Lance Burton Theater in 1996 marking the first time any entertainer in the history of Las Vegas had a theatre built and named for them. Working primarily in Vegas, his 30-year career includes over 15 thousand shows performed to over 15 million fans.

In 1996, Burton’s first TV special Lance Burton Master Magician: The Legend Begins aired on NBC. This was quickly followed by a series of annual specials including The Encounter, Top Secret, On The Road, and Young Magician’s Showcase. He has also hosted specials for The History Channel, Discovery, Animal Planet, and The Family Channel.

Recently, Burton teamed up with “Mindfreak” Criss Angel on the panel of judges for Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars. In each episode, two celebrities train with professional magicians and compete to create a show-stopping series of magic performances.

Tickets purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details.