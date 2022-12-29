Looking for workers this summer? Applications for Canada’s Summer Jobs now

Employers are now able to apply for the Canada Summer Jobs program which offers wage subsidies to help create work experiences for teens and young adults.

The 2023 Canada Summer Jobs application is open until Jan. 12 for non-for-profit organizations, public sector employees, and private sector businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees can apply for funding to hire young workers next summer.

The program aims to create quality summer work experiences for those aged 15-30.

Each year, national priorities are established to help youth facing barriers get a first job and jobs in small businesses and the not-for-profit sector.

This year that includes:

youth with disabilities

Black and other racialized youth

Indigenous youth

small businesses and not-for-profit organizations that self-report as having leadership from groups that are under-represented in the labour market

small businesses and not-for-profit organizations in environmental sectors

Employers interested are encouraged to open an account on the Government Grants and Contributions Online Services portal to apply and submit applications.

Essex MP Chris Lewis’s office also plans to host a virtual Canada Summer Jobs Information Session on Jan. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Lewis’s office says Canada Summer Jobs funding will also be allocated based on regional priorities. In Essex, that includes skilled trades, small business, tourism develop, youth and seniors.

Those looking to attend are asked to contact the office at 519-776-4700 or chris.lewis@parl.gc.ca.