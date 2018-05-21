

Moving day continued at city hall on Victoria Day.



The finishing touches were put on Windsor's new city hall.

Workers were doing a final clean up ahead of the official opening.

About 2,600 bins and bankers' boxes were moved this weekend to the new location.

About 280 staff have been packing up their work stations, transferring everything over to the new $30 million city hall.

The departments of finance, city clerk, geomatics, building, planning and engineering and of course, the CAO and mayor's offices will now all be housed under one roof.

The official opening of the new space is at noon Tuesday.