WINDSOR, ONT -- The SWIFT (Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology) rural internet project was a topic of discussion before Essex County council Wednesday.

It was a timely one, as the province announced on Wednesday the next measures to improve internet access in rural areas.

“It was a good day for SWIFT today,” said executive director, Barry Fields.

"On March 9 we actually issued the RFP for Essex for a value of, a minimum value for 12.8 million dollars."

A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued by the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology initiative.

The RFP for Essex County closes ‪on July 31‬ and the contract will be awarded after.

The program began in 2014 to bring high-speed internet to rural homes in Windsor-Essex.

Many council members feel it's taken too long, including Essex deputy mayor, Richard Meloche.

However, during Wednesday’s council meeting, Meloche expressed he's “quite excited” about the announcement.

“The startup of the SWIFT program took a little longer than anticipated. There were some bumps along the way. That goes without saying but suffice it to say the province and the feds have since the concerns that have had have been alleviated and we are well on our way to a successful implementation of phase two and phase three,” said Fields.

If the $219-million project for Southwestern Ontario moves forward, SWIFT believe the technology will be in place by mid-2023 with construction starting next year.

Council unanimously voted to move forward with SWIFT.