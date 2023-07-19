London, Ont. teen facing charges after weaving through Highway 401 traffic at 200 km/h: OPP

A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges after allegedly weaving through traffic while speeding at 200 km/h on Highway 401.

Chatham area OPP received a report of a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed on the westbound 401 near Lawrence Road in West Elgin.

Officers located the motorcyclist around 3:22 p.m. and took the driver into custody without incident at the Tilbury ONroute Service Centre.

Police say as a result of the investigation, the 19-year-old London driver was charged with:

Dangerous operation

Operate unsafe vehicle

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Drive motor vehicle - Perform stunt - Excessive speed

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham next month.

As per statue, the driver also had their motorcycle impounded for 14 days and drivers’ licence suspended for 30 days.