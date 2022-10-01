London house fire under investigation

London fire crews responded to a house fire on Pickwick Place in London, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Source: London Fire Department) London fire crews responded to a house fire on Pickwick Place in London, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Source: London Fire Department)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian recruiters attend a military training at the Patriot Park outside in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance

Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.

Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste

Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.

Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist

Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.

