

CTV Windsor





The second annual Lock Out Cancer campaign in Windsor is being hailed a success.

More than $130,000 was raised during the month of May. That beats the goal of $125,000.

Locks were secured to a wall in the healing garden of Windsor's Cancer Centre.

All of the money raised in the campaign stays local to help pay for equipment not funded by the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care, according to Foundation Executive Director Houida Kassem.

It will also support local research and awareness for women’s cancer programs.

Last year, the Lock Out Cancer campaign raised $125,000 in the month of May alone.