WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is asking the public to fill out a five minute questionnaire if you received a COVID-19 vaccine outside of Ontario.

“Since the beginning of the vaccination effort, a number of essential workers, travellers, and other current Windsor-Essex residents were vaccinated elsewhere and are not included in our counts,” says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette. “Documentation systems differ from province to province and country to country, so the health unit is looking for help from these residents to improve our understanding of current residents who have received one or two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The health unit’s current record indicated 55.6% of Windsor-Essex residents 18 years and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number could be higher.

The questionnaire will provide a more accurate representation of local COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

Those eligible to complete the questionnaire are Windsor-Essex residents that have received their COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan (including Detroit), another state in the U.S., another province outside of Ontario, or another Country outside of Canada or the United States.

Responses are anonymous and confidential. If you have any questions about the questionnaire please contact the WECHU at 519-258-2146 ext. 1285.

The questionnaire can be accessed at: www.wechu.org/cv/vaccine.