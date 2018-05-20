

CTV Windsor





The ongoing Caesars Windsor strike doesn't seem to have an end in sight and it has the local tourism industry worried.

Last week a second tentative agreement was rejected by the membership with nearly 53 per cent voting no to the deal.

“When it's closed it does affect people's decisions on whether or not they're going to come here,” says local tourism CEO Gordon Orr.

He says the longer the strike at Caesars Windsor goes on, the more damage it could do to Windsor's brand as a potential tourist destination.

“What we're worried about is that if their patience starts to erode and that they start to find other venues where they can use those entertainment dollars, that's going to affect the casino and then that affects the tourism industry,” Orr said.

The strike is now the longest labour stoppage ever for Caesars Windsor and Orr says that could mean some long-term consequences for what kinds of attractions the region will see.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens doesn't see where the two sides go from here and is offering to help in any way he can.

“If there's some role you think that I can play to bring both parties together and have a conversation, I'm more than prepared to do that. I said I'll do it seven days a week, 24 hours a day. You tell me where you want me to be and I'll be there to help facilitate something.

While the labour stoppage with 2,300 casino workers on strike is creating new pressures on the tourism sector, Dilkens adds the city budget could lose about $2.5-million in gaming revenue it gets for hosting Caesars Windsor.

“You know this is really about getting one of our largest employers back to work. Getting tourism back in business. It's our largest tourism driver in the region, helping the businesses here but, ultimately helping those 2,300 families who are struggling.

Dilkens says the casino is the largest tourism driver in the region.