Local photographer’s image of the Ambassador Bridge goes viral

A Windsor photographer’s image of the Ambassador Bridge has grabbed a lot of praise online.

Stan Beatty, a long-time professional photographer in Windsor, captured the iconic structure on a foggy morning in July of 2023.

Beatty was motivated to capture a certain mood and feel given the setting and chose to render the image in black and white to enhance the desired effect.

To add to the composition, the birds in the lower foreground and the seemingly disappearing bridge in the mist, the photo has garnered a lot of fans and customer’s Beatty’s fine art photos.

For Beatty, the image speaks to larger themes than just a fog and a bridge.

"We're always traveling forward with all the plans that we make in life, we don't really know what's at the end of that bridge,” said Beatty. “And, that kind of gives it that mystery - with the fog being shrouded in it because you can't even see Detroit in the picture."

Beatty’s bridge image will be exhibited in Art galleries in Chicago, IL., Philadelphia, PA., and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Photographer Stan Beatty’s photo of a foggy Ambassador Bridge on July 8, 2023. (Source: Stan Beatty)