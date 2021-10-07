Local NDPs want province involved in developing National Urban Park

Windsor, Ont. -

A pair of local New Democrats are demanding the province become a player in the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park in Windsor.

Brian Masse and Lisa Gretzky are asking the province to transfer the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve 230 acres of land to Parks Canada.

They believe this is one of the main links that will connect proposed National Urban Park from the Detroit River into South Windsor.

“We’re running out of time to connect these properties together before the border opens up,” Masse said. “And that’s what I want to see, is a brand new border crossing with a brand new parks system, with a brand new commitment to our environment to deal with flooding to deal with environment and endangered species. And this is an incredible opportunity, but time’s a-waisting.”

Gretzky wrote a letter to the premier and minister of environment requesting the province engage in conversations with the city and feds and help establish the park.

In response, Premier Doug Ford said they will carefully consider the request.