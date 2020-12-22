WINDSOR, ONT. -- The federal government is providing financial aid to the Royal Canadian Legion.

More than 13,000 branches across the country will share a pot of $14 million.

Locally, four branches will receive $43,000.

Local legion reps tell AM800 News the money will go toward funding operations and paying bills during the shutdown.

"The building still has to have heat, we still have to have electricity and the bills come in,” Ken Dault, President of Branch 255 in Riverside said. "This is what this money is earmarked for, is to keep us going so we can keep doing what we do for our veterans and our seniors."

The Royal Canadian Legion has 260,000 members across the country.