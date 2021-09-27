WINDSOR, ONT. -- A regional healthcare provider has launched a website its leaders hope will become a legacy project, by recognizing the pandemic’s place in history, and how some frontline workers responded.

“We thought a lot about how to collectively leverage on a time in our shared organizational history where we have come together while at times, fragmented, tired or broken,” said Janice Kaffer, Hotel Dieu Grace Heathcare president and CEO.

The Stories of Grit & Grace campaign shared the experience of the 1,100 HDGH members through the stories of about 25 members.

“Our people, our more than 1,100 staff of loving compassionate healthcare professionals took a few roundtrips to hell and back. It has not been easy,” Kaffer added.

Physicians, nurses, social workers, leaders and board members tell stories of triumphs, hardships and courage in text and video.

“I didn’t know why I was supposed to be a nurse until I already was one, and it even took a pandemic to show me,” were the words from an HDGH RN Emmelie Sloan, who transitioned from graduation to working in healthcare during COVID all in a matter of months.

Stories of Grit and Grace can be found at www.StoriesofGritandGrace.org, where each week new faces will be introduced through the hospital’s Instagram account linking to their emotional, highly-personal experiences.

HDGH is encouraging everyone, even members of the community, to tell their story using the hashtag #HDGHStoriesofGritandGrace.

Watch the Stories of Grit & Grace launch video here.