WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 968 confirmed COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 12 cases since Saturday.

To date, there have been 63 confirmed deaths, 496 resolved cases, 638 pending tests, and 16,902 total tests in Windsor and Essex County.

There are continues to be two outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes including Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and Heron Terrace Long Term Care Community.