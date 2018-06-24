

CTV Windsor





A Blenheim company has been fined for disturbing a toad habitat.

RED Bulldozing Service and Robert Parsons, of Port Carling, pleaded guilty to damaging the habitat of an endangered species. The bulldozing company was working for Parsons at the time.

Court heard a bulldozer was regrading and leveling the surface of a waterfront property in Erieau.

The Ministry of Natural Resources says the sandy dune was removed and the sand compacted which is harmful to the habitat needed by the Fowler's species of toads.

Fowler's toads are protected by the Endangered Species Act.

The fine levied was $2,000.