WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local bookstore in Windsor is donating all of their sales today to the Legacy of Hope Foundation.

Juniper Books is located at 1990 Ottawa Street, in the Walkerville area.

The move aims to raise awareness of the plight of Indigenous people across Canada – especially in light of the grim discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential school sites across the nation.

The Legacy of Hope Foundation is a national organization whose mandate is to educate and create awareness and understanding about the Residential School System, including the intergenerational impacts such as the removal of generations of Indigenous children from their families, including the Sixties Scoop, the post-traumatic stress disorders that many First Nations, Inuit, and Metis continue to experience, all while trying to address racism, foster empathy and understanding and inspire action to improve the situation of Indigenous Peoples today. The LHF supports the ongoing healing process of Residential School Survivors, and their families and seeks their input on projects that honour them.

The public is encouraged to learn more from the website – in addition, to making donations to their cause.