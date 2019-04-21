

The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of London calls the series of bombings at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday “shocking.”

“Easter Sunday is our most holy day, a joyful day that has turned to tears for the innocents who have been injured and killed,” Rev. Ronald Fabbro said in a statement.

“These deliberate assaults were not just against our brothers and sisters but on everyone who values life, love, and peace.”

Along with Pope Francis, Fabbro said he is condemning the “acts of hatred.”

“Let us join in prayer with all believers and people of good will, asking God to deliver us from every evil.”

The local statement comes as the federal government is warning Canadians in Sri Lanka to limit their movements and avoid affected areas after a series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more.

Global Affairs Canada has issued a statement warning that the situation in the island nation remains "volatile," and more attacks are possible.

The government has also warned that the High Commission of Canada to Sri Lanka in the capital Colombo will be closed on Monday due to the security situation.

Sri Lanka's government has imposed a nationwide overnight curfew and blocked access to social media in the wake of the attacks at churches, hotels and a guesthouse on Easter Sunday.

The country's foreign minister says at least 27 foreigners were among those killed in the co-ordinated attacks, but it's not clear if any Canadians are among the victims.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among the world leaders responding to the tragedy, tweeting Sunday morning that Canada "strongly condemns the heinous attacks on Christians."