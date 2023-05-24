Lobsterfest is back, raising funds for global humanitarian causes

Another highly anticipated local event returns this Friday — Lobsterfest at Windsor’s Fogolar Furlan.

The 38th annual feast is hosted by the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland.

The theme this year is a "maritime party," and of course, fresh, Nova Scotia lobster.

For almost four decades, the fundraising event aims to help Rotary local charities and global initiatives such as combating polio, fresh water projects and providing educational opportunities in developing nations.

Sue Desjarlais, of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, is hopeful that this year’s proceeds from the event will go a long way in helping achieve their humanitarian project goals. About 150 guests are expected and approximately $17,000 to be raised from this single event.

Desjarlais encourages to act now to get a ticket before it’s too late.

"We do have a Facebook page under Windsor-Roseland Rotary,” said Desjarlais.

“We have been advertising Lobsterfest there and on Instagram. So if you go to the add there is a telephone there for our committee and you can leave a message and we'll get back to you as soon as possible to let you know that yes we can help you."