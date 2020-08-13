LONDON, ONT -- The Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) has released its back-to-school plan for the upcoming school year.

The Reopening Our Schools plan outlines health and safety measures, including screening, school arrival, physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and masking as well as teaching and learning plans and more.

Part of the plan includes the hiring of more than 25 additional elementary teachers and more than 15 early childhood educators to reduce class sizes and support the transition back to school in September.

In order to support a positive transition to Kindergarten, Senior Kindergarten students will begin in-person attendance on September 8. Students entering Junior Kindergarten in September will have a delayed entry, with their first day of school on September 14.

Schools will be providing more specific information for students to help support the return to school in September, the board says.

Earlier this month, the LKDSB conducted a pre-registration survey of parents/guardians regarding their intentions regarding the return to school in September for either face-to-face instruction or learn at home.

After August 28, parents/guardians will have limited opportunities within the school year to switch their child's school experience between learn at home and face-to-face instruction.

Families must notify the school in advance and there may be a waiting period prior to their child’s admission to school.

Parents/guardians who did not complete the pre-registration survey or have further questions about their selections after reading the LKDSB’s plan, are encouraged to contact their child’s school by August 28 and leave a message outlining their inquiry or decision to change the selected program delivery.

School voicemail messages are checked regularly, the board says.