WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Licence suspended, car impounded for doing donuts

    A Windsor driver is charged after being caught doing donuts in a parking lot over the weekend. April 22, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor driver is charged after being caught doing donuts in a parking lot over the weekend. April 22, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police have suspended a driver for 30 days after being caught doing donuts.

    According to police, the white Mercedes was spotted in an east Windsor parking lot.

    The driver was charged with stunt driving and their licence was suspended for 30 days.

    The vehicle was also impounded for 14 days.

