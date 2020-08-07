WINDSOR, ONT. -- The OPP is reminding Leamington residents to lock their car doors and close their garage doors after arresting a 29-year-old woman for multiple property offences.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 uniformed officers on patrol arrested a woman who was caught breaking into a vehicle on Cheyenne Court in Leamington.

The same woman has been charged with property related offences on “several other occasions in recent weeks,” police say. Each time involved thefts from unlocked vehicles.

Carly Edwards, 29, of Leamington is now in custody pending a bail hearing. She has been charged with more than 20 criminal property and bail violation offences.

The OPP is reminding residents to also remove all visible valuables from the inside the vehicle. Police say patrol officers reported seeing seven garage doors left open in a single subdivision overnight.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.