WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say they are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a business in Leamington.

Police responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 100 block of Erie Street South on Monday around 4:30 a.m.

Two masked suspects, both described as being about 5-feet-7 inches tall with one suspect allegedly brandishing a hand gun entered the store and demanded money from the store clerk.

The suspects fled on foot in a south east direction with a package of cigarettes and a small quantity of cash.

No injuries were sustained by the store employee.

The OPP is asking anyone that recognizes the individuals has information regarding this crime, contact the Leamington OPP Detachment Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.