There may soon be a new police force on the streets of Leamington.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says the town is not satisfied with the current arrangement between the municipality and the OPP, and they are looking to rework their contract.

The current agreement, which costs about $6 million a year, expires at the end of the year.

MacDonald tells CTV News she hopes to iron out some of her concerns with the OPP brass including how many officers are in the town at any one time.

"The assigned compliment, it's fine, it could certainly use more bodies, but when there's a compliment of six which is ours, if there is an incident in another OPP service community, our officers may be pulled," says MacDonald.

But the mayor has essentially ruled out a return to Leamington's own municipal force.

That service was phased out 10 years ago.

But MacDonald says they would be interested in re-negotiating with the OPP and also hearing proposals from the municipal police departments in Windsor, LaSalle and Chatham-Kent.