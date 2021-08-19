LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- The mass vaccination clinic at Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington will close its operations Saturday.

Since it opened for mass vaccinations on March 8th over 44,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administed.

“I would like to thank the staff of the Municipality of Leamington for their hard work and diligence and I would like to thank the residents of Leamington for offering up the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre as a mass vaccination site,” said Essex County Warden and Health Unit Board Chairman Gary McNamara. “Above all, I would like to thank the tens of thousands of residents who streamed into that facility to receive their shots, doing their part to keep themselves, their families and our community safe. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s not too late and it’s more important than ever given the rise of the Delta variant.”

After Aug. 21, county residents will be directed to health care providers, pharmacies, or the mass vaccination site in Devonshire Mall for their COVID-19 vaccine.

For individuals born in 2009 or earlier looking to receive a first or second dose COVID-19 vaccine, the Devonshire Mall (former Sears store) mass vaccination site will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins or appointments are available at that site.