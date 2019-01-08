

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a Leamington man is charged with impaired driving after he was driving erratically.

On Friday around 10:30 p.m., police say a member of the OPP saw a vehicle weaving on Seacliff Drive West in Leamington.

The vehicle was pulled over and the driver was issued an Approved Screening Device test demand to which he registered fail.

Timothy Arnew, 34, was arrested and later released.

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Leamington on Jan. 17, 2019 charged with the offence of driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired.

His driver's license was suspended and his vehicle impounded pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.