WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some of Windsor’s homeless people from the Downtown Mission are receiving rapid COVID-19 tests.

Homeless people that are currently temporarily sheltered at the Mission’s 850 Ouellette Avenue location, are making their way by foot to the Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre to receive a Rapid COVID test on Wednesday.

The Mission said all guests who receive a negative result (they are COVID free) will request a placement at the temporary shelter.

Downtown Mission officials said Tuesday they wouldl be defying orders from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and the City of Windsor to close a reopened shelter location until a plan to accommodate “all people seeking emergency shelter” is in place.

A news release issued by the city Tuesday said the mission operators shared in a letter to local media they planned to reopen a temporary shelter at the former Windsor Public Library at 850 Ouellette Avenue, which the WECHU and city have since issued orders to discontinue its use.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared last month at the Mission's Victoria Avenue location.

The WECHU issued the initial outbreak order (Section 29.2) for the Downtown Mission to restrict access to its shelter locations on Friday Feb. 19. The order included keeping the Mission’s 664 and 875 Victoria Avenue locations closed, as well as prohibiting new admissions to the organization’s temporary location.

The City of Windsor said it has temporarily expanded its isolation and recovery spaced in a second motel and the existing isolation and recovery centre remains open. The Salvation Army has increased their shelter bed capacity by 25 for a total of 51 beds. The Welcome Centre also continues to support the Isolation and Recovery Centre operations as well as accommodate women and families.

With files from CTV Windsor’s Angelo Aversa.